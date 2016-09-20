Sept 20 Wells Fargo & Co
* CEO Stumpf says accepts full responsibility for all unethical sales practices-prepared remarks
* CEO Stumpf says the bank never directed enployees to provide unauthorizede products-prepared remarks
* CEO Stumpf says bank should have done more sooner to eliminate unethical conduct-prepared remarks Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Iran trims Airbus deal amid U.S. regulatory delays
TEHRAN, Sept 20 Iran has reduced the number of airplanes it plans to buy from Airbus by six amid delays in U.S. regulatory approvals, and may knock one plane off a similar deal for more than 100 with Boeing, an Iranian official told Reuters.
UPDATE 2-Tech licensing firm Tessera to buy DTS to grow in audio market
* DTS shares up nearly 23 pct, Tessera up 2.4 pct (Adds details from conference call, details on companies, share movement)