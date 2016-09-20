FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Senate banking committee has finished questioning Wells' CEO
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Senate banking committee has finished questioning Wells' CEO

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - 'I Hope To Remain' A Wells Fargo Customer

* Senator warren calls cross selling a 'scam' stumpf says 'it was not a scam'

* Warren says she calculated stumpf mades $200m in stock gains during cross sell 'scam'

* Warren says stumpf should be criminally investigated

* Warren says wall street wont change unless execs face 'jail time when they preside over massive frauds'

* Vitter asks if account scandal is not evidence banks are too big to fail and manage

* Stumpf tells vitter it was a problem of 'focus'

* Stumpf says other business lines are 'different' and he has 'confidence we have this now solved'

* Stumpf says 'we have no product goals to my knowledge in any of our other businesses'

* Senator heitkamp: 'you are still not acting fast enough'

* Senators heitkamp and scott both says they are wells fargo customers

* -senator scott

* Stumpf 'credit bureau impact relates exclusively to credit cards' and 'we're going to run each one of those down'

* Stumpf says there was no credit impact on deposit accounts

* Senator merkley says 'accepting responsibility' for stumpf 'would be to resign'

* Stumpf says he had meetings at least once per week with tolstedt

* Senator brown asks how stumpf will compensate people who were fired for not meeting goals

* Brown asks stumpf to 'make whole' people fired for not meeting goals, or explain in writing to committee why he did not

* Stumpf says president tim sloan told tolstedt 'we want to go in a different direction' before she retired

* Schumer says cfpb was looking into the case before 2013, which is when stumpf says top management became aware

* Warren says wells told senate in writing tolstedt 'walked away' with more than $90m in stock

* Stumpf says he did not consider firing tolstedt

* Stumpf says he looked at tolstedt's 'full body of work'

* Stumpf says 'board will consider' tolstedt's eligibility for 2016 incentive award

* Stumpf says 'whether carrie was retired or was fired there'd be no difference in terms of how the board can deal with that'

* Stumpf says 'whether carrie was retired or was fired there'd be no difference in terms of how the board can deal with' clawbacks

* Warren to stumpf as he defers repeatedly to board 'you are not passive here'

* Senate banking committee has finished questioning stumpf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Dan Freed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
