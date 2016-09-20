Sept 20 SENATOR WARREN RELEASES SEPT. 19 LETTER FROM WELLS FARGO ADDRESSING QUESTIONS OVER PAY 'CLAWBACKS' Wells fargo & co says tolstedt equity awards total $96.6m, including vested and unvested stock and options WELLS FARGO SAYS BOARD WILL ASSESS WHETHER TO CANCEL OR CLAWBACK ANY OF TOLSTEDT'S INCENTIVE COMPENSATION WELLS FARGO SAYS NO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION WAS 'TRIGGERED' BY TOLSTEDT'S RETIREMENT WELLS FARGO SAYS 'TOLSTEDT WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY SEVERANCE PAYMENT AS A RESULT OF HER RETIREMENT' WELLS FARGO SAYS TOLSTEDT IS ELIGIBLE TO BE CONSIDERED FOR A 2016 INCENTIVE AWARD WELLS FARGO SAYS BOARD WILL DETERMINE AMOUNT OF 2016 TOLSTEDT INCENTIVE AWARD, 'IF ANY' (Reporting by Dan Freed)