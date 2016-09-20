GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar edge higher; focus turns to Fed, BOJ
* U.S. oil up slightly while Brent eases (Adds European shares' close, updates prices)
Sept 20 SENATOR WARREN RELEASES SEPT. 19 LETTER FROM WELLS FARGO ADDRESSING QUESTIONS OVER PAY 'CLAWBACKS' Wells fargo & co says tolstedt equity awards total $96.6m, including vested and unvested stock and options WELLS FARGO SAYS BOARD WILL ASSESS WHETHER TO CANCEL OR CLAWBACK ANY OF TOLSTEDT'S INCENTIVE COMPENSATION WELLS FARGO SAYS NO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION WAS 'TRIGGERED' BY TOLSTEDT'S RETIREMENT WELLS FARGO SAYS 'TOLSTEDT WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY SEVERANCE PAYMENT AS A RESULT OF HER RETIREMENT' WELLS FARGO SAYS TOLSTEDT IS ELIGIBLE TO BE CONSIDERED FOR A 2016 INCENTIVE AWARD WELLS FARGO SAYS BOARD WILL DETERMINE AMOUNT OF 2016 TOLSTEDT INCENTIVE AWARD, 'IF ANY' (Reporting by Dan Freed)
* U.S. oil up slightly while Brent eases (Adds European shares' close, updates prices)
* Hitachi Kokusai Electric aims to pay out at least 30 pct of its profit to shareholders each year - Nikkei Source text - (http://s.nikkei.com/2dh7ZaZ)
TORONTO, Sept 20 Oil company Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline project will not appeal a recent Canadian Federal Court of Appeal decision that reversed its approval pending consultations with aboriginal groups, it said on Tuesday.