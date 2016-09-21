Apple to pay fraction of requested damages for infringing mobile patent

A federal jury in Delaware on Wednesday ordered Apple Inc to pay a patent licensor $3 million for infringing its patent on technology for silencing a mobile phone call.

The jury in Wilmington found that patent was not invalid, as Apple had contended, but awarded MobileMedia Ideas LLC, a Chevy Chase, Maryland-based patent holding company owned by Sony, Nokia and another licensor, Mpeg LA LLC, only a fraction of the $18 million it had demanded.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cRSiGn