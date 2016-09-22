Federal Circuit says judge must reconsider enhancing WesternGeco damages

On remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, a federal appeals court on Wednesday revived Houston-based WesternGeco LLC's bid for enhanced damages for patent infringement by ION Geophysical Corp, but left intact its 2015 ruling that reduced the $106 million verdict by $93 million.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously agreed to send the case back to the trial judge to reconsider WesternGeco's motion for enhanced damages in light of the Supreme Court's June 2016 ruling in Halo v. Pulse Electronics, which changed the standard for enhancements. However, the panel continued to disagree on whether the jury wrongly awarded damages for WesternGeco's lost profits outside the U.S.

