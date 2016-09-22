FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brazil signs 1 bln real agrichemical plant deal with India's UPL
September 22, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brazil signs 1 bln real agrichemical plant deal with India's UPL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to 1 bln real, not dollar)

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* While on a recent road trip through New Deli, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi signed a 1 bln real ($310 mln) deal with Indian agrichemicals firm UPL Ltd to build a new plant in the Latin American farming giant

* The ministry said in a note on Thursday a location has not yet been defined

* UPL already operates an agrichemical plant in Ituverava in Sao Paulo state, one of 28 plants that it operates globally, along with five research centers Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
