CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brazil signs 1 bln real agrichemical plant deal with India's UPL

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* While on a recent road trip through New Deli, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi signed a 1 bln real ($310 mln) deal with Indian agrichemicals firm UPL Ltd to build a new plant in the Latin American farming giant

* The ministry said in a note on Thursday a location has not yet been defined

* UPL already operates an agrichemical plant in Ituverava in Sao Paulo state, one of 28 plants that it operates globally, along with five research centers