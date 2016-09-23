FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Major indices have bullish backing from A/D Lines
September 23, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Major indices have bullish backing from A/D Lines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** NYSE Advance/Decline Line making new all-time highs, while Nasdaq measure now exceeding a key resistance line; suggests market's advance could play out further

** NYSE A/D Line made new high in Apr; continues to ascend even though NYSE Composite still down 4.1 pct from its May 2015 peak

** Nasdaq measure, which bottomed in Feb, has been trending up since; now punching through resistance line from its early 2014 peak. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2d9MB8e

** This as Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq make new all-time highs

** Broad strength underpinning indices, while volatility measures continue to calm; VIX and VXN for example, back down to recent lows

** No surprise Nasdaq indices first to make fresh new highs given techs torrid run off late Jun lows; 19 pct surge, best performing S&P 500 sector by far as growth outperforms value

** However, since Sept 20 close, day before latest FOMC announcement, potential signs of relative strength shift

** All sectors positive, but best performers more interest-sensitive; real estate, utilities, and telecom

** And more cyclical energy, industrials, and materials next in line, while health care and tech find themselves in bottom half of SPX sectors

** Nevertheless, A/D Line action suggests S&P 500 will have enough backing to eventually overwhelm major 2185/2195 barrier, including 2193.81 Aug peak

