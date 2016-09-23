FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-US CDC director says Florida aerial spraying caused "rapid knockdown" in mosquitos that carry Zika virus
September 23, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-US CDC director says Florida aerial spraying caused "rapid knockdown" in mosquitos that carry Zika virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC Director Tom Frieden, in media call, says "1-2 punch" in Florida of aerial adulticides, larvacides rapidly knocked down type of mosquitos that carry Zika virus

* Frieden says end of Zika virus transmission in Wynwood section of Miami appeared to coincide with aerial application of adulticide and larvacide

* Frieden says combined aerial use of adulticide and larvacide was unprecedented, is now "strongest" tool against disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquito

* Friden says earlier ground efforts to control mosquitos in Wynwood neighborhood of Miami had little impact

* Frieden says aerial spraying in Miami Beach, with its taller buildings, has been more difficult than Wynwood - but has shown similar "rapid knockdown" of mosquitos

* Florida surgeon general says important for residents to continue removal of standing water where mosquitos breed, use mosquito repellants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

