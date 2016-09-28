UPDATE 2-Restaurant operator Cosi files for bankruptcy protection
Sept 28 Fast-casual restaurant chain operator Cosi Inc and its units filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, after failing to raise capital or find a buyer.
Sept 28 Alphabet Inc
* YouTube hires former Warner Music executive Lyor Cohen as global head of music - company statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay $400 million and a subsidiary will plead guilty to resolve U.S. probes into its involvement in bribes paid to African officials, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 PDG Realty SA said it continues to discuss options with its financial advisers, denying a newspaper report that it would soon file for bankruptcy protection, the Brazilian homebuilder said in a securities filing.