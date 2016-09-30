BRIEF-Colonial Pipeline removing affected segment of pipe after leak in Alabama

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co said it had identified the specific location of the 6,000-8,000 barrel spill in Shelby County, Alabama and is in the process of removing the damaged section of its main gasoline line.

* Colonial pipeline restarted its gasoline line, Line 1, last week after constructing a bypass around the damaged conduit.

* Once removed, the section of pipe will be sent to an laboratory for analysis as part of the investigation, the company said. Source text (bit.ly/2cDFCFl) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar)