a year ago
Fidelity Contrafund continues to slash stake in struggling Chipotle
September 30, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Fidelity Contrafund continues to slash stake in struggling Chipotle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity's Contrafund, the largest mutual fund investor in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc , cut its stake in the struggling burrito chain by 19 percent in August, Fidelity disclosed on Friday.

Run by portfolio manager Will Danoff, Contrafund reported holding about 790,177 shares in Chipotle at the end of August. That was down from about 980,000 shares in the previous month, Fidelity fund holding disclosures show.

Fidelity was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; editing by Diane Craft)

