a year ago
BRIEF-New Zika funding to expand mosquito control, vaccine development effort
October 3, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Zika funding to expand mosquito control, vaccine development effort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* HHS secretary burwell says new Zika funding to help expand mosquito control programs, vaccine development, baby research

* U.S. NIAID Director Fauci says on target or ahead of schedule in development of first Zika vaccine candidate

* NIAID Director Fauci says new funding to help begin development of additional Zika vaccine candidates

* CDC Director Frieden says delay in Congressional funding prevented start of important Zika studies

* NIAID Director Fauci says next stage of human testing for first Zika vaccine candidate to begin no later than January

* HHS Secretary Burwell says $141 million in zika funding to go to Puerto Rico, U.S. territories versus $271 million requested Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

