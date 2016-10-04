FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CBOT deliverable grain stocks summary
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
October 4, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

CBOT deliverable grain stocks summary

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DELIVERABLE STOCKS OF GRAIN in regular warehouses on the Chicago Board of Trade
as of Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

Location                 WHEAT      CORN    SOYBEANS    OATS      RICE
Chicago                 12,805       232        62       176         0
Toledo                  31,626         0         0         0         0
Northwest Ohio          11,662         0         0         0         0
Mississippi River       15,706         0         0         0         0
Ohio River              16,628         0         0         0         0
St. Louis                5,012         0       199         0         0
Minneapolis                  0         0         0    13,863         0
Duluth-Superior              0         0         0     7,186         0
Arkansas                     0         0         0         0    24,881
Lockport-Seneca              0       933       142         0         0
Ottawa-Chillicothe           0     2,480       727         0         0
Creve Coeur - Pekin          0         0        97         0         0
Havana-Grafton               0         0       729         0         0
TOTALS                  93,439     3,645     1,956    21,225    24,881
Week Ago Totals         91,791     2,576     1,269    20,393    22,242
Year Ago Totals         54,907     2,618     2,173    18,434    22,452

Note: this deliverable stocks data excludes non-deliverable, ungraded and CCC
stocks.

---
Regular capacity for deliveries on the futures market from reporting warehouses
on the CBOT:

                    Area               (in 1000)
                    Chicago            20,080 bu
                    Illinois River     52,178 bu
                    Toledo/Maumee      54,975 bu
                    St. Louis          10,825 bu
                    Minneapolis/St. P  31,132 bu
                    Duluth-Superior    31,975 bu
                    Arkansas (Rice)   23,729 cwt
                    Mississippi River  44,201 bu

GUIDE 
Deliverable:    Graded grain meeting exchange quality requirementsfor futures
delivery, excluding CCC-owned grain.
Includes all non-CCC deliverable grades regardless of wheather receipted and/or
registered. Non-deliverable Grades/Ungraded Graded    Graded grain not meeting
exchange quality requirements for futures delivery and ungraded grain, excluding

CCC-owned grain. 
CCC Stocks    Grain owned by CCC. 
Note: Non-deliverable classes or subclasses of grain (e.g. white wheat or white
corn) are not included in any of the figures.


 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
