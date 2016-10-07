Caesars wants holdout hedge fund to pay bankruptcy trial costs

Lawyers for Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc are trying to pressure a hedge fund to accept the casino operator's settlement offer by applying a scarcely used bankruptcy rule that would force the holdout to pay the costs of a contested confirmation trial.

In a motion filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Wednesday, CEOC counsel Kirkland & Ellis requested approval to apply Rule 7068, which it said is designed to "encourage settlement and penalize the unreasonable refusal of settlement offers."

