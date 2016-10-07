FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Caesars wants holdout hedge fund to pay bankruptcy trial costs
October 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Caesars wants holdout hedge fund to pay bankruptcy trial costs

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Lawyers for Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc are trying to pressure a hedge fund to accept the casino operator's settlement offer by applying a scarcely used bankruptcy rule that would force the holdout to pay the costs of a contested confirmation trial.

In a motion filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Wednesday, CEOC counsel Kirkland & Ellis requested approval to apply Rule 7068, which it said is designed to "encourage settlement and penalize the unreasonable refusal of settlement offers."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dAhmRT

