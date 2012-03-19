FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD adds 275 mln stg to 2014 bond
March 19, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-EBRD adds 275 mln stg to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 275 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.925

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 575 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0750692864

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

