New Issue-EBRD adds 275 mln stg to 2014 bond

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 275 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.925
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 575 million
sterling when fungible
