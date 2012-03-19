New Issue-EBRD adds 275 mln stg to 2014 bond

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 275 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.925

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 575 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0750692864

