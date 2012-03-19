New Issue-Veolia prices 750 mln euro 2027 bond

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Veolia Environnement

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2027

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.702

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 261.5 bp

Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Natixis & SG-CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

ISIN FR0011224963

