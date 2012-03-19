FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EFSF prices 1.5 bln euro 2032 bond
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-EFSF prices 1.5 bln euro 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Financial Stability

Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2032

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.894

Yield 3.956 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.9

bp over the 5.5 pct Jan 2031 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1GOAJ7

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

