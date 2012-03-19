FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ABB Finance prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-ABB Finance prices 1.25 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ABB Finance B.V.

Guarantor ABB LTD

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.905

Reoffer price 99.905

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.3

bp over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer Debt issuance

Programme

ISIN XS0763122578

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

