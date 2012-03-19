New Issue-Hochtief prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hochtief AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.468
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
