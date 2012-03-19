New Issue-NBAD prices $750 mln 2017 bond

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC

(NBAD)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.753

Reoffer yield 3.304 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 213.1 bp

Over CT5

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,HSBC, NBAD & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

