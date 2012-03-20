FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Westpac adds 50 mln SFR to 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 6 years

New Issue-Westpac adds 50 mln SFR to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Ltd London Branch

Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd (Wellington)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 02, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 325 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0181379543

