New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln stg to 2016 bond

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 100.399

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0731128186

