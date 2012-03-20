New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln stg to 2016 bond

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 100.399
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Sterling when fungible
