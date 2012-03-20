New Issue-Daimler prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 02, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.471

Reoffer price 99.471

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.3bp

Over the 0.75 pct 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bayner LB & BBVA

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programm

