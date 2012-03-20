New Issue-Anglian Water prices 250 mln stg 2027 bond

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anglian Water Services Financing PLC

Guarantor Anglian Water Services Ltd &

Anglian Water Services Holding Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 5, 2027

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.781

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue