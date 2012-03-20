New Issue-Anglian Water prices 250 mln stg 2027 bond

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Anglian Water Services Financing PLC
Guarantor Anglian Water Services Ltd &
Anglian Water Services Holding Ltd
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 5, 2027
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.781
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
