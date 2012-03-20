FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vinci prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond- leads
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Vinci prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond- leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vinci SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2020

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.497

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.2

bp over the 3.25 pct April 01, 2020

DBR

Yield 3.448 pct

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, CIC, HSBC, Mizuho, Natixis &

Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN FR0011225127

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

