March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp

Reoffer price 99.901

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40bp

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International

& HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2