New Issue-EDF prices dual tranche deal-Leads
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-EDF prices dual tranche deal-Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Electricite De France SA (EDF)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2027

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.375

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 214.6bp

over the January 2022 DBR

ISIN FR0011225143

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date March 27, 2037

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.252

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2036 UKT

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds & Royal Bank of

Scotland

ISIN FR0011225150

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

