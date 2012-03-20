FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc

Guarantor Anglo American Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.734

Yield 3.532 pct

Spread 112 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.5bp

over the 2.0 pct April 01, 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, Commerzbank, Lloyds &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.