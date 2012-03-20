New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc

Guarantor Anglo American Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.734

Yield 3.532 pct

Spread 112 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.5bp

over the 2.0 pct April 01, 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, Commerzbank, Lloyds &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue