New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc
Guarantor Anglo American Plc
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.734
Yield 3.532 pct
Spread 112 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.5bp
over the 2.0 pct April 01, 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, Commerzbank, Lloyds &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
