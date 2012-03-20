FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Fiat Finance & Trade prices 850 mln euro 2017 bond- LEADS
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Fiat Finance & Trade prices 850 mln euro 2017 bond- LEADS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd S.A

Guarantor FIAT S.p.A

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.0 pct

Spread 593.8 bp

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL#162

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, CA-CIB,

Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, Natixis

& Unicredit

Ratings Ba3(Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0764640149

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(EMEA Fixed Income Desk Bangalore;

raghavendra.venkata@thomsonreuters.com;

Reuters Messaging

raghavendra.venkata.reuters.com@reuters.net;

+91 80 4135 5666, fax +44 20 7542 5285))

