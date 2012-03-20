FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KBN adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-KBN adds 150 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 02, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0669838541

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

