New Issue-BNG adds 500 mln NOK to 2017 bond
March 21, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-BNG adds 500 mln NOK to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 02, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.467

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0739987781

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

