New Issue-BNG adds 500 mln NOK to 2017 bond

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 02, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.467
Payment Date March 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
