New Issue- NWB prices 1.50 bln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue- NWB prices 1.50 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.974

Reoffer price 99.974

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.5bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0765298095

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

