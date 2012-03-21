New Issue-Erste Group prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Erste Group Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue Price 99.788
Reoffer price 99.788
Spread 175 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 239.3bp
over the 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL
Payment Date March 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austrian
