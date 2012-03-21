New Issue-BPE prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol SA (BPE)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.2bp

Over 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL#162

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Citi & Deutsche Bank

Expected Ratings Aa2- (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spain

