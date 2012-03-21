New Issue-BPE prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Popular Espanol SA (BPE)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.58
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 321.2bp
Over 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL#162
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banco Popular, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Citi & Deutsche Bank
Expected Ratings Aa2- (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spain
