New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 550 mln euros to 2015 bond

Borrower Credit Agricole AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.165

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 182.4bp

over the OBL#157

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0526903827

