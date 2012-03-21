FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 550 mln euros to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 550 mln euros to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.165

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 182.4bp

over the OBL#157

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0526903827

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

