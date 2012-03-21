FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Neste Oil prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Neste Oil prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Neste Oil OYJ

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2017

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.711

Reoffer price 99.711

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 307.7bp

Over the February 2017 OBL#162

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Pohjola Markets

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Finnish

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN FI4000041785

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.