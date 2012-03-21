New Issue-Neste Oil prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Neste Oil OYJ

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2017

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.711

Reoffer price 99.711

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 307.7bp

Over the February 2017 OBL#162

Payment Date March 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Pohjola Markets

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Finnish

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN FI4000041785

