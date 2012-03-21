New Issue-Neste Oil prices 250 mln euro 2017 bond

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Neste Oil OYJ
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2017
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.711
Reoffer price 99.711
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 307.7bp
Over the February 2017 OBL#162
Payment Date March 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Pohjola Markets
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Finnish
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.