New Issue-Rentenbank prices 250 mln euro 2020 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank prices 250 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15 bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

