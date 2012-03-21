New Issue-Munich Re prices dual tranche deal-Leads

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Munich Re

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2042

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 99.38

Reoffer price 99.38

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 450 million Sterling

Maturity Date May 26, 2042

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price 99.979

Reoffer price 99.797

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays & JPMorgan

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

