New Issue-Munich Re prices dual tranche deal-Leads
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Munich Re prices dual tranche deal-Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Munich Re

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2042

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 99.38

Reoffer price 99.38

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 450 million Sterling

Maturity Date May 26, 2042

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price 99.979

Reoffer price 99.797

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays & JPMorgan

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

