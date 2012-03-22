New Issue-ABN Amro prices 125 mln SFR 2017 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ABN Amro NV
Guarantor ABN Amro Covered Bond Company
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 19, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.55
Reoffer price Par
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
