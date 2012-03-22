New Issue-BAA Funding adds 95 mln stg to 2041 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower BAA Funding Ltd

Issue Amount 95 million Sterling

Scheduled Maturity Date December 09, 2039

Legal Maturity Date December 09, 2041

Coupon 3.334 pct

Reoffer price 112.979

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct 2037 UKTi

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A- (S&P),A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 50-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 460 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0471438456

Temp ISIN XS0765617450

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue