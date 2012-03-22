New Issue-BAA Funding adds 95 mln stg to 2041 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower BAA Funding Ltd
Issue Amount 95 million Sterling
Scheduled Maturity Date December 09, 2039
Legal Maturity Date December 09, 2041
Coupon 3.334 pct
Reoffer price 112.979
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct 2037 UKTi
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A- (S&P),A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 50-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 460 million
Sterling when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0765617450
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue