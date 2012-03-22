New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln stg to 2044 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date March 07, 2044
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 108.129
Reoffer price 108.129
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 735 million
Sterling when fungible
