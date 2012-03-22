FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln stg to 2044 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date March 07, 2044

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 108.129

Reoffer price 108.129

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 735 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0295479983

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

