New Issue-EIB prices 300 mln euro 2022 FRN
March 22, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 300 mln euro 2022 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eurpean Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 4, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Credit Agricole CIB,

DZ Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

