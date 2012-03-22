New Issue-Lloyds TSB prices 1.25 bln stg 2027 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC
Guarantor Lloyds TSB Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling
Maturity Date March 30, 2027
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.508
Reoffer price 99.508
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Lloyds & Santander
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English