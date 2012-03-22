FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lloyds TSB prices 1.25 bln stg 2027 bond
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Lloyds TSB prices 1.25 bln stg 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank PLC

Guarantor Lloyds TSB Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling

Maturity Date March 30, 2027

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.508

Reoffer price 99.508

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Lloyds & Santander

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0765619407

