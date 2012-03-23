FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Air Canada staff protest at Toronto's Pearson Airport
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 6 years ago

Some Air Canada staff protest at Toronto's Pearson Airport

March 23 (Reuters) - Some of Air Canada’s ground staff walked off the job in a wildcat protest on Thursday night at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that no flights were canceled.

Air Canada’s Isabelle Arthur told Reuters that a “small number” of it ground handling employees undertook an “illegal job action” and walked out.

However, Arthur declined to comment on the number of employees involved in the incident.

“The vast majority of our employees remained on the job and helped our passengers get to their destination,” Arthur said.

