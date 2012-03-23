New Issue-Rentenbank adds NZ$100 mln to 2017 bond

March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 7.485 pct

Issue price 113.6877

Reoffer price 113.6877

Yield 4.715 pct

Payment Date April 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total NZ$200 million

When fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

