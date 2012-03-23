New Issue-RZD Capital prices 25 bln Russian ruble 2019 bond

March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer RZD Capital Ltd

Borrower JSC Russian Railways

Issue Amount 25 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date April 02, 2019

Coupon 8.3 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 8.3 pct

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland

& VTBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 5000-100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0764253455

