New Issue-RZD Capital prices 25 bln Russian ruble 2019 bond

March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer RZD Capital Ltd
Borrower JSC Russian Railways
Issue Amount 25 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date April 02, 2019
Coupon 8.3 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 8.3 pct
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 5000-100
Governing Law English
