New Issue-KfW prices 75 mln Brazilian real 2014 bond

March 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 10, 2019
Coupon 7.25
Issue price 101.1375
Reoffer price 101.1375
Payment Date April 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.