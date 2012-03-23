New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln sfr to 2023 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 23, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.654
Payment Date April 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 310 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0182715901
Data supplied by International Insider.