New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln sfr to 2023 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 23, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 100.654

Payment Date April 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 310 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0142054391

Temp ISIN CH0182715901

