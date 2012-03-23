New Issue-CDB adds 1.0 bln renminbi to 2027 bond

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower China Development Bank Corp (CDB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi

Maturity Date January 19, 2027

Coupon 4.2 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.2 pct

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Hongkong

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion

renminbi when fungible

