New Issue-CDB adds 1.0 bln renminbi to 2027 bond
#Credit Markets
March 23, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-CDB adds 1.0 bln renminbi to 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower China Development Bank Corp (CDB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi

Maturity Date January 19, 2027

Coupon 4.2 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.2 pct

Payment Date March 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Hongkong

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion

renminbi when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

