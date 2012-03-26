FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NWB prices 650 mln NOK 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-NWB prices 650 mln NOK 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 650 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 03, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 101.241

Yield 3.103 pct

Payment Date April 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

